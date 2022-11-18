Unique dressing sense

The actress has a different style of dressing up which is simple but yet makes her look elegant.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Bindi look

Nayanthara knows to carry herself in a saree with a bindi. She is a true fashionista.

Nayanthara slaying in a saree

The actress is adored for her pretty eyes and the desi snaps that she posts on her Instagram.

South Indian beauty

The diva who is also known as Diana Mariam Kurian has achieved lots of love for her work and sartorial picks.

Fabulous fashion choice

She started her career with Manassinakkare and with her gorgeous sartorial picks and acting chops reached the top.

Rocking figure

The gorgeous beauty is a style icon and likes to maintain herself by doing Yoga and looking like a pro in Indian outfits.

Known for wearing kanjeevaram sarees

The actress likes to wear kanjeevaram, cotton, silk and shimmery sareees.

Breathtaking smile

There is a reason as to why she is called as the Lady Superstar of the South Indian movie cinema. She has a beautiful fashion sense.

South Indian diva

The actress knows to rock in traditional and western outfits like a boss. She is a true goddess of the south industry.

Gorgeous in traditional

Her outfits prove that she has a terrific fashion sense and loves to wear cotton and silk sarees often.

