Jawan actress Nayanthara hikes fees for Mani Ratnam's KH 234 post recent success?

Nayanthara will share the screen with Kamal Haasan in the next project and has increased fees for the same.

Nayanthara - Lady Superstar

Nayanthara is undoubtedly the Lady Superstar of Kollywood and she proved the tag over and again.

Film Career

The actress has worked in several movies in a career spanning two decades enjoying her equal share of hits and flops.

Next Project

The actress who is still riding high on the success of Jawan is reported to be part of Mani Ratnam’s next.

KH 234

She is rumoured to star alongside megastar Kamal Haasan in tentatively titled KH 234 helmed by Mani Ratnam.

Nayanthara fees soars

The latest news around the development is that the actress has hiked her fees.

Whooping fees

If reports are to be believed Nayanthara has charged Rs 12 crore for the next project KH 234.

Jawan fees

Nayanthara charged Rs 10 crore for starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Increase in fees

She has increased her fees by 2 crore after the success of Jawan.

Six times hike

Nayanthara is currently charging six times higher than what she was paid in 2016 for the Telugu film Babu Bangaram.

Highest paid actress

Over the years Nayanathara increased her fees as her career progressed and became one of the highest paid actresses.

