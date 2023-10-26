Jawan actress Nayanthara hikes fees for Mani Ratnam's KH 234 post recent success?

Nayanthara will share the screen with Kamal Haasan in the next project and has increased fees for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Nayanthara is undoubtedly the Lady Superstar of Kollywood and she proved the tag over and again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has worked in several movies in a career spanning two decades enjoying her equal share of hits and flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress who is still riding high on the success of Jawan is reported to be part of Mani Ratnam’s next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is rumoured to star alongside megastar Kamal Haasan in tentatively titled KH 234 helmed by Mani Ratnam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest news around the development is that the actress has hiked her fees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are to be believed Nayanthara has charged Rs 12 crore for the next project KH 234.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara charged Rs 10 crore for starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which turned out to be a blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has increased her fees by 2 crore after the success of Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara is currently charging six times higher than what she was paid in 2016 for the Telugu film Babu Bangaram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over the years Nayanathara increased her fees as her career progressed and became one of the highest paid actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
