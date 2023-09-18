Jawan actress Nayanthara indulges in PDA with Vignesh Sivan on his birthday 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get cosy; flaunt their social media PDA as the Jawan actress wishes her dearest husband.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Nayan gets cosy with Vignesh 

The Jawan beauty shared a couple of high-on PDA pictures online and wished her 'blessing' on his birthday. 

Nayan pens a heartfelt note 

The lady superstar thanked Shivan for everything he does for her and for everything he is for her. She wishes nothing but the best for him. 

Nayanthara gushes over Vignesh 

The actress says that if she has to write about him, she cannot stop writing just a few things about him. Nayanthara seems to be enjoying her quality time with her husband.

Vignesh's post 

Vignesh Shivan gave a sneak peek into his birthday with his family. 

Family time 

Just look at the gorgeous frame of the family of four. Stop being so cute, you guys! 

Best mom 

Nayanthara handles mommy duties like a pro, just like her character in Jawan. 

Couple goals 

Find someone who looks at you the way Nayanthara looks at her husband. Vignesh shared this in his stories. 

Vignesh gushes over Nayan

The filmmaker penned an equally cosy note thanking his thangamey. He gushed about the blessing of being able to share the same pillow, bedsheet and plate with her. 

The Day! 

Nayanthara tied the knot with Vignesh Shivan on 9th June 2022. 

PDA alert!

Though Nayanthara and Vignesh have been lowkey about their relationship, they do indulge in social media PDA every now and then. 

Pout Please? 

While Nayanthara recently made her Instagram debut, Vignesh has been sharing lovely pics with the lady superstar. 

Happy birthday! 

Here's wishing Nayanthara's filmmaker husband, a very happy birthday! 

