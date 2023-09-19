Jawan actress Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other top highly paid South Indian actresses

Jawan actress Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah and other South Indian actresses who get paid massive fees per filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
She is the highest paid actress in the South Indian industry as per reportsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that she charged Rs 10-11 crores for the role of NarmadaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam also pockets a huge fee given that she can shoulder a film on her shouldersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems she charged Rs 4.5 crores for KushiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She apparently charges Rs 3 to 6 crores per filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah charges Rs four to five crore per film as per reportsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was paid a whopping Rs 3 crore for her work in JailerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She is also being paid Rs four to five cr per filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Though she has suffered some setback, Pooja Hegde continues to be highly paidSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh is being paid Rs 3.5 crore per filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!