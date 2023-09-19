Jawan actress Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other top highly paid South Indian actresses

Jawan actress Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah and other South Indian actresses who get paid massive fees per film

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Lady Superstar

She is the highest paid actress in the South Indian industry as per reports

Jawan fee

It is said that she charged Rs 10-11 crores for the role of Narmada

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sam also pockets a huge fee given that she can shoulder a film on her shoulders

Kushi fee

It seems she charged Rs 4.5 crores for Kushi

Anushka Shetty

She apparently charges Rs 3 to 6 crores per film

Tamannaah

Tamannaah charges Rs four to five crore per film as per reports

Tamannaah Jailer

She was paid a whopping Rs 3 crore for her work in Jailer

Rashmika Mandanna

She is also being paid Rs four to five cr per film

Pooja Hegde

Though she has suffered some setback, Pooja Hegde continues to be highly paid

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is being paid Rs 3.5 crore per film

