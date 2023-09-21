Jawan actress Nayanthara upset with Atlee? Swears off Bollywood films?

Nayanthara is not happy with the director of Jawan, Atlee it seems. The actress will also not be signing any more Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
As per a report in Hindustan Times, Nayanthara is unhappy with Atlee because her role was chopped off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara plays Narmada and she is paired opposite Azad played by Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was said that Deepika would have a cameo but it was almost a full-fledged role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The source tells the portal that it looked like SRK and Deepika Padukone's movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara's character Narmada was sidelined in front of Deepika's role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara is considered as Lady Superstar down in South and her treatment in Jawan has left her quite upset.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After this, Nayanthara might not be seen in a Bollywood movie for some time now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara has been missing from promotions of Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara was also not seen at the Jawan success bash in Mumbai. It was said that she skipped the event because of her mom's birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara being unhappy is not the reason why she skipped the event. She once had a bad experience and hence skipped promotions altogether.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How will Nayanthara react to this news?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!