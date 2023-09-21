Jawan actress Nayanthara upset with Atlee? Swears off Bollywood films?

Nayanthara is not happy with the director of Jawan, Atlee it seems. The actress will also not be signing any more Bollywood films.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Nayanthara is upset 

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Nayanthara is unhappy with Atlee because her role was chopped off. 

Nayanthara's role 

Nayanthara plays Narmada and she is paired opposite Azad played by Shah Rukh Khan. 

Deepika's role 

It was said that Deepika would have a cameo but it was almost a full-fledged role. 

Jawan movie 

The source tells the portal that it looked like SRK and Deepika Padukone's movie.  

Nayanthara miffed? 

Nayanthara's character Narmada was sidelined in front of Deepika's role. 

Leading lady 

Nayanthara is considered as Lady Superstar down in South and her treatment in Jawan has left her quite upset. 

Nayanthara distancing Bollywood?

After this, Nayanthara might not be seen in a Bollywood movie for some time now.

Missing from promotions 

Nayanthara has been missing from promotions of Jawan. 

Skips Mumbai success meet

Nayanthara was also not seen at the Jawan success bash in Mumbai. It was said that she skipped the event because of her mom's birthday. 

Is this the reason? 

Nayanthara being unhappy is not the reason why she skipped the event. She once had a bad experience and hence skipped promotions altogether. 

Jawan in controversy? 

How will Nayanthara react to this news? 

