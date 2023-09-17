Jawan actress Nayanthara's boldest ever roles that made her Lady Superstar

Nayanthara broke stereotypes by playing varied roles in South Indian cinema carving a niche for herself.

Rupal Purohit

Sep 17, 2023

Nayanthara - Lady Superstar

Nayanthara has time and again redefined roles for Women in Indian cinema that made her Lady superstar

Jawan

Her impactful portrayal as an officer proved that she is undoubtedly a Lady Superstar.

Raja Rani

Nayanthara's role in this romantic drama showcased her ability to excel in different genres.

Kolamavu Kokila

Nayanthara's role as a reluctant drug peddler added a unique twist to her filmography.

Aramm

Playing a strong and compassionate district collector, she displayed her ability to carry a socially relevant film.

Manassinakkare

In this Malayalam film, her acting skills were evident alongside prominent actors.

Maya

Her remarkable performance in this horror-thriller elevated the film's impact.

Airaa

Her dual roles showcased her acting range, drawing audiences to the theaters.

Adhurs

Her engaging presence contributed to the film's success.

Vismayathumbathu

A strong performance in a Malayalam film that highlighted her acting prowess.

Thanks For Reading!

