Jawan actress Nayanthara's theory of rejecting Shah Rukh Khan film earlier is proved right?

Before romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara had rejected a role in one of his blockbuster films.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Bollywood Debut

Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut, Jawan, along with Shah Rukh Khan, got noticed but fans couldn’t get enough of her.

Lady superstar

Nayanthara is called the lady superstar in the South, and the little role she had in Jawan could have been lengthier to do justice to her stardom.

Cropped role in Jawan

Nayanthara’s fans were disappointed about her limited screentime and even Shah Rukh admitted that there should have been more of her.

Upset with Atlee

It was also claimed that Nayanthara was upset with Atlee for her small role in Jawan, that got overshadowed by other aspects and people.

Rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s film

DYK that before Jawan, Nayanthara was approached for Chennai Express, but she rejected the offer.

Reason for rejecting the SRK film

Nayanthara reportedly was asked to star in just the 1234 song in Chennai Express but she wanted a meatier role and hence declined the offer.

Fear came out true

The Jawan actress wanted a strong start as an actress in Bollywood, but that didn’t happen with Jawan either.

Being picky going forward

It is now being said that Nayanthara has become extremely picky with her roles and is choosing things wisely.

Living by the title

Nayanthara is called the lady superstar in South and she has to live up to it and cannot do roles that do not have enough for her to do.

Nayanthara’s regret?

Nayanthara has no regrets about working in Jawan, but definitely she has learned her lesson.

New film

Nayanthara is yet to sign her next and has been in talks for a film with Raghava Lawrence, backed by Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj. She has opted out of this as per reports.

