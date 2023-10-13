Jawan actress Nayanthara's Top 10 pictures that prove she's a true romantic

Jawan actress Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan dish out couple goals in each of their romantic pictures.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Jawan actress Nayanthara's pictures with her husband are too cute to handle. They dish out couple goals with these cute photos.

The adorable jodi

Nayanthara adoring her man with a forehead kiss looks so romantic.

Good looking jodi

Nayanthara and Vignesh look so good together and it is always a treat to see them together.

Made for each other!

These pictures prove that this is a made in heaven match.

So beautiful!

This is such a beautiful picture of Nayanthara and Vignesh. Just too romantic!

Love, Love and Love

This selfie of Nayanthara and Vignesh is all about cuteness and love, isn't it?

The wedding picture!

They truly had a dreamy wedding. The pictures from their special day are just mesmerising.

BFFs!

What makes their relationship strong is their friendship. They prove, 'Pyaar Dosti Hai'.

Growing together

Nayanthara and Vignesh's picture with their babies melts our hearts.

Happy family!

Nayanthara truly has the best life partner and they both make their love story a fairy tale one!

