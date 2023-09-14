Jawan actress Priyamani reveals Shah Rukh Khan gave the best hugs and kisses and took care of his girls on the sets

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Jawan, Priyamani reveals how grounded the superstar is on the sets

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Priyamani

Priyamani has impressed us with her talent in Chennai Express's special song and The Family Man.

Priyamani in Jawan

The shared screen with Shah Rukh Khan once again in Jawan and shared her fondest memory from the sets.

Priyamani in Chennai Express

Before sharing screen space with SRK in Jawan she collaborated with the superstar in Chennai Express song 1234 Get on the Dance Floor.

Working with Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Zoom, Priyamani spoke of how warmly Shah Rukh Khan treated his girls while shooting for Jawan.

SRK is very grounded

The Family Man actress revealed King Khan remains grounded and never lets his celebrity persona affect his bond with his co-stars.

SRK gave kisses and hugs

She revealed, “after the shoot, he would go to his van, get changed, and give us all the warmest and tightest bear hugs.”

SRK took care of his girls and co-stars

She added that SRK used to plant kisses on her forehead and took care of everyone with his kindness and generosity.

Fondest memory from Jawan sets

Priyamani claims this was one of her fondest memories from the sets of Jawan.

Dream of a film with SRK

Priyamani dreams of doing a full-fledged film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan mania

Jawan is roaring high crossing Rs 650 crore mark within 7 days of theatrical release.

