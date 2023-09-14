Jawan actress Priyamani reveals Shah Rukh Khan gave the best hugs and kisses and took care of his girls on the sets

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Jawan, Priyamani reveals how grounded the superstar is on the setsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Priyamani has impressed us with her talent in Chennai Express's special song and The Family Man.
The shared screen with Shah Rukh Khan once again in Jawan and shared her fondest memory from the sets.
Before sharing screen space with SRK in Jawan she collaborated with the superstar in Chennai Express song 1234 Get on the Dance Floor.
In an interview with Zoom, Priyamani spoke of how warmly Shah Rukh Khan treated his girls while shooting for Jawan.
The Family Man actress revealed King Khan remains grounded and never lets his celebrity persona affect his bond with his co-stars.
She revealed, "after the shoot, he would go to his van, get changed, and give us all the warmest and tightest bear hugs."
She added that SRK used to plant kisses on her forehead and took care of everyone with his kindness and generosity.
Priyamani claims this was one of her fondest memories from the sets of Jawan.
Priyamani dreams of doing a full-fledged film with Shah Rukh Khan.
Jawan is roaring high crossing Rs 650 crore mark within 7 days of theatrical release.
