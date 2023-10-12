Jawan, Adipurush and other Top 10 movies with the most expensive tickets ever

Take a look at movies that sold tickets at a whopping priceSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan movie tickets were sold at a whopping price of Rs 2400.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Pathaan movie tickets were sold at Rs 2400 upon its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the craze of Baahubali 1, tickets of the second chapter were sold at Rs 2400.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The tickets of Adipurush were sold somewhere between Rs 2000 - 1800 however the film went flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oppenheimer tickets in India were skyrocketing and were sold at Rs 2450.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil tickets were sold for up to Rs 2200.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho ticket price ranged from Rs 2200 - 2000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Sultan tickets were sold at Rs 1800.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK’s Raees released in 2017 was sold at expensive price of Rs 1700.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan starrer Tubelight tickets were sold at Rs 1500Source: Bollywoodlife.com
