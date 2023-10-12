Jawan, Adipurush and other Top 10 movies with the most expensive tickets ever

Take a look at movies that sold tickets at a whopping price

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan movie tickets were sold at a whopping price of Rs 2400.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Even Pathaan movie tickets were sold at Rs 2400 upon its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2

After the craze of Baahubali 1, tickets of the second chapter were sold at Rs 2400.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush

The tickets of Adipurush were sold somewhere between Rs 2000 - 1800 however the film went flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer tickets in India were skyrocketing and were sold at Rs 2450.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil tickets were sold for up to Rs 2200.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saaho

Saaho ticket price ranged from Rs 2200 - 2000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan

Salman Khan’s Sultan tickets were sold at Rs 1800.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raees

SRK’s Raees released in 2017 was sold at expensive price of Rs 1700.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tubelight

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight tickets were sold at Rs 1500

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Sam Bahadur, Top 10 movies based on India Pakistan war and aftermath on OTT

 

 Find Out More