Jawan advance booking Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film in for a lacklustre second weekend?

Jawan advance booking Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan starrer looking at Rs 10 crore at the box office on Day 10, all eyes on spot booking numbers.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Jawan day 10

Shah Rukh Khan's starrer is looking at a lacklustre second weekend as the advance bookings are not encouraging for Saturday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan advance booking

As per reports in Sacnilk, the film will collect around Rs 10 crore on the second Saturday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tickets sold

The Shah Rukh Khan film that roared at the box office in the first week is witnessing a major dip, with only 1,83,941 tickets sold out so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shocking numbers

Jawan might collect only 1 crore in Mumbai, as there is 7 percent real occupancy in the theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan rules Chennai

Shah Rukh is winning hearts in Chennai, where the real occupancy is 19 percent, which is the highest among all the states.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

500 crore milestone

Going by this speed, the Rs 500 crore mark in India is looking a little far away for now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan spot bookings

The spot bookings in the theatres, especially single screens, might increase these numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer

Shah Rukh Khan may not have increased his numbers in the second weekend, but he still defeated the biggest blockbusters of this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan's box office collection so far

Shah Rukh Khan's film has so far earned Ra 660 crore at the box office worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 beauty Ameesha Patel looks like a princess, exudes festive fashion goals

 

 Find Out More