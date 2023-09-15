Jawan advance booking Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film in for a lacklustre second weekend?

Jawan advance booking Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan starrer looking at Rs 10 crore at the box office on Day 10, all eyes on spot booking numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's starrer is looking at a lacklustre second weekend as the advance bookings are not encouraging for Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports in Sacnilk, the film will collect around Rs 10 crore on the second Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shah Rukh Khan film that roared at the box office in the first week is witnessing a major dip, with only 1,83,941 tickets sold out so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan might collect only 1 crore in Mumbai, as there is 7 percent real occupancy in the theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh is winning hearts in Chennai, where the real occupancy is 19 percent, which is the highest among all the states.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going by this speed, the Rs 500 crore mark in India is looking a little far away for now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The spot bookings in the theatres, especially single screens, might increase these numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan may not have increased his numbers in the second weekend, but he still defeated the biggest blockbusters of this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film has so far earned Ra 660 crore at the box office worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
