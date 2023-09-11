Jawan advance booking day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film to dip further on first Tuesday or will spot bookings change the game?

Jawan box office collection day 6 may see a dip on its first Monday or pass with flying colours; so far, it has crossed the 25 crore mark on the fifth day.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Jawan box office records

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had a phenomenal start at the box office with Rs 65 crore in India (Hindi). It has been breaking records every day.

Jawan box office collection

Jawan created havoc at the box office and earned 520 crore worldwide in just 4 days.

Jawan advance booking Day 6

Shah Rukh Khan's film has sold 1,36755 tickets in Hindi, 14,308 tickets in Tamil, 1569 tickets in Hindi IMAX, and 9758 total in Telugu, overall 1,62390 tickets are sold out.

Lowest day?

This means that the business of day 6 (Tuesday) might be around Rs 25-30 crore, which is less compared to the numbers of Jawan so far.

Jawan spot bookings

Spot bookings on Tuesday might change the game of Jawan, especially at single screens. The numbers will come in on Tuesday evening.

Jawan’s first Monday

Talking about day 5 collection, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer may see a regular Monday dip further deepened by India vs Pakistan match.

Jawan Day 5 early estimate

Jawan will earn around Rs 35 crore on day 5 (Monday), said trade analyst and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi exclusively to BollywoodLife.

Jawan lifetime

Shah Rukh Khan's film might cross the 1,000 crore mark at the box office soon.

Jawan to beat Pathaan

With the early estimates, Jawan has crossed the 300 crore mark in India and is inching towards the Rs 500 crore, surpassing Pathaan lifetime in India of Rs 525 crore in India.

New record

Jawan may create an insurmountable benchmark for Indian films at the domestic box office by the second weekend.

