Jawan advance booking day 7: Shah Rukh Khan starrer suffers midweek crisis, fails to match Gadar 2

Jawan advance booking day 7: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to lose out to Gadar 2 in achieving this milestone on its first Wednesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Jawan is expected to see a massive drop on its first Wednesday, and it is estimated to make only 23 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Jawan estimated to earn 23 crore on its first Wednesday, it will fail to beat Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, as the film collected around 32 crore on its first Wednesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going by the estimation, Sunny Deol will overtake SRK's Jawan at the box office on its first Wednesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, only 24,1128 tickets have been sold out, and spot bookings may change the game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees a drop of 20–30 percent in its occupancy in theatres overall in India and worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's starrer made 24 crore in Hindi, and overall in India, it collected 26 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that the theatre owners have reduced the ticket price of the morning shows and midday shows to attract more people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, there is only 7 percent occupancy in Mumbai, and only 11 shows have been running in the city with a block of 1.49 lakh seats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Till now, Jawan has made 367 crore at the box office in India, and we wonder when it will cross 500 crore nett in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going by this speed, it looks like Jawan may take a little longer to cross 500 crore in India and 1000 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
