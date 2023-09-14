Jawan advance booking day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to see a dip before gaining huge momentum on the weekend

Jawan advance booking Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film loses grip on the audience and will make only Rs 15 to 16 crore on Friday. But will be back with a bang in its second weekend.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Jawan to see a dip

Shah Rukh Khan starrer will see the lowest numbers on its day 9 of release.

Early estimates

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s film is estimated to see a huge drop and collect Rs 15–16 crore on Day 9 (Friday).

Advance booking, Day 9

Till now, only 20–25 percent of the occupancy is booked and spot bookings, especially in the evening, may help shoot this number.

Jawan box office collection Day 9

The early estimates of the superstar's film advance bookings are 1.50 crore till now, reportedly, and will cross 3 crore by the end of the day.

Jawan to gain momentum in weekends

Reports claim that as Jawan was a non-holiday release, it will gain huge momentum all over again in the second weekend of its release.

Second weekend prediction

Shah Rukh Khan's film is predicted to clock a massive record by crossing Rs 25 to 30 crore in its second weekend.

Jawan box office collection Day 8

The film has made Rs 650 crore worldwide and surpassed Rajnikanth's Jailer box office records.

Jawan lifetime box office collection

Jawan will have a dream run of 1000 crore across the globe in next 10 to 15 days, reportedly, but will have a massive drop in the third week and later on.

Jawan vs RRR

If going by this speed, breaking the record of Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR of Rs 1236 crore looks like a distant dream for now.

SRK’s biggest blockbuster

Surpassing Pathaan, Jawan will be the biggest film in SRK’s career and now all eyes are on Dunki.

