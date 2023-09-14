Jawan advance booking day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to see a dip before gaining huge momentum on the weekend

Jawan advance booking Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film loses grip on the audience and will make only Rs 15 to 16 crore on Friday. But will be back with a bang in its second weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer will see the lowest numbers on its day 9 of release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s film is estimated to see a huge drop and collect Rs 15–16 crore on Day 9 (Friday).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Till now, only 20–25 percent of the occupancy is booked and spot bookings, especially in the evening, may help shoot this number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The early estimates of the superstar's film advance bookings are 1.50 crore till now, reportedly, and will cross 3 crore by the end of the day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports claim that as Jawan was a non-holiday release, it will gain huge momentum all over again in the second weekend of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film is predicted to clock a massive record by crossing Rs 25 to 30 crore in its second weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has made Rs 650 crore worldwide and surpassed Rajnikanth's Jailer box office records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan will have a dream run of 1000 crore across the globe in next 10 to 15 days, reportedly, but will have a massive drop in the third week and later on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If going by this speed, breaking the record of Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR of Rs 1236 crore looks like a distant dream for now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surpassing Pathaan, Jawan will be the biggest film in SRK’s career and now all eyes are on Dunki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
