Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan, but will it beat Baahubali 2?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan movie's advance booking began on 1st September. It broke Pathaan's record and is fast chasing Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Jawan Advance booking

Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie Jawan’s advance bookings are live, and fans are on a rampage.



Jawan BO report

Till yesterday afternoon, Jawan sold about 1.38 lakh tickets.



Jawan latest Advance bookings

The Shah Rukh Khan movie has sold out 165K tickets in just 24 hours.



Jawan beats Pathaan

And with it, Jawan has surpassed Pathaan’s record of selling 117K tickets in 24 hours.



Baahubali 2 (Hindi)

It is now in the race to beat Prabhas' movie which sold out 6.50 lakh tickets on day 1. 



Pathaan

SRK, Deepika and John starrer sold out 5.56 lakh tickets in advance bookings.



KGF Chapter 2

Yash starrer actioner sold out 5.15 lakh tickets for the Hindi version.



War

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff movie sold out 4.10 lakh tickets in advance bookings.



Thugs Of Hindostan

3.46 lakh tickets were booked in advance bookings for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer.



Prem Ratan Dhan Payo



Bharat

3.16 lakh tickets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer were sold out in advance for the opening day.



Sultan

Another Salman Khan starrer on the list. Sultan sold out 3.10 lakh tickets in advance.



Dangal

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is one of the highest-grossing films which sold 3.05 lakh tickets in advance bookings.



Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s fantasy movie sold 3.02 lakh tickets in advance for day 1.



