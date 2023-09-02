Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan, but will it beat Baahubali 2?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan movie's advance booking began on 1st September. It broke Pathaan's record and is fast chasing Prabhas' Baahubali 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie Jawan’s advance bookings are live, and fans are on a rampage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Till yesterday afternoon, Jawan sold about 1.38 lakh tickets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shah Rukh Khan movie has sold out 165K tickets in just 24 hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And with it, Jawan has surpassed Pathaan’s record of selling 117K tickets in 24 hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is now in the race to beat Prabhas' movie which sold out 6.50 lakh tickets on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK, Deepika and John starrer sold out 5.56 lakh tickets in advance bookings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer actioner sold out 5.15 lakh tickets for the Hindi version.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff movie sold out 4.10 lakh tickets in advance bookings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3.46 lakh tickets were booked in advance bookings for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3.16 lakh tickets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer were sold out in advance for the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Salman Khan starrer on the list. Sultan sold out 3.10 lakh tickets in advance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is one of the highest-grossing films which sold 3.05 lakh tickets in advance bookings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s fantasy movie sold 3.02 lakh tickets in advance for day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
