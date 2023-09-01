Jawan advance bookings: SRK breaks own Pathaan records, tickets SOLD OUT within minutes

Jawan advance booking is now open, 35000 tickets get sold out in just two hours.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Jawan beats Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan creates history with advance bookings. The hysteria is unreal.

Jawan creates history

Over 10.46k tickets have been booked in the last one hour.

Chennai effect

The pre-release event of Jawan has done wonders; all the tickets are filling fast for the first day.

Monstrous bookings

180 shows of Jawan in Chennai are filling fast till September 10, 2023.

Jawan toofan at Gaiety

The single screens are full for the first day's shows.

SRK beats Akshay

Akshay Kumar’s Selfie collected 8k tickets in total while Jawan sold 30k tickets in just two hours

Leading in Hyderabad

Shah Rukh Khan fans have booked 40 shows out of 95 in Hyderabad.

Rules overseas

Jawan has over $350K in pre-sales for the release day in North America, double than that of Pathaan.

SOLD OUT

A total of 60,810 tickets of Jawan have been sold out at national multiplex chains.

Rampage mode

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is crossing all boundaries.

