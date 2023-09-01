Jawan advance bookings: SRK breaks own Pathaan records, tickets SOLD OUT within minutes

Jawan advance booking is now open, 35000 tickets get sold out in just two hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan creates history with advance bookings. The hysteria is unreal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over 10.46k tickets have been booked in the last one hour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pre-release event of Jawan has done wonders; all the tickets are filling fast for the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
180 shows of Jawan in Chennai are filling fast till September 10, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The single screens are full for the first day's shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Selfie collected 8k tickets in total while Jawan sold 30k tickets in just two hoursSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan fans have booked 40 shows out of 95 in Hyderabad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has over $350K in pre-sales for the release day in North America, double than that of Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A total of 60,810 tickets of Jawan have been sold out at national multiplex chains.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The craze for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is crossing all boundaries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
