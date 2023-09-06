Jawan: All about Shah Rukh Khan-Udhayanidhi Stalin connection and controversy

Netizens are calling for a Boycott of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. And it is linked to former actor and politician, Udhayanidhi Stalin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Certain people have begun this trend on X (Formerly Twitter) and the reason will shock you.
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara movie is releasing tomorrow.
People are calling for a boycott of Jawan because of Stalin Jr.
Stalin passed some controversial remarks about Sanatan Dharma. He compared it with malaria and COVID.
Jawan is being distributed by Stalin's Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu.
Netizens are asking Shah Rukh Khan to take action against Stalin or react in any way to the matter.
Will this boycott trend affect the business of Jawan across the country?
As it is, the G-20 summit, Asia Cup and the demand of SVF for screening of Jawan seems to be a hurdle in achieving BO numbers.
Jawan has sold out 7 lakh plus tickets in advance booking for the weekend.
A few tweets went viral calling SRK trash. But we doubt about those reviews.
Shah Rukh Khan likely to bring a Tsunami at the box office.
