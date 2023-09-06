Jawan: All about Shah Rukh Khan-Udhayanidhi Stalin connection and controversy

Netizens are calling for a Boycott of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. And it is linked to former actor and politician, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Shivani Pawaskar

Sep 06, 2023

Boycott Jawan is trending 

Certain people have begun this trend on X (Formerly Twitter) and the reason will shock you.  

Jawan release 

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara movie is releasing tomorrow. 

Udhayanidhi Stalin 

People are calling for a boycott of Jawan because of Stalin Jr. 

Controversy 

Stalin passed some controversial remarks about Sanatan Dharma. He compared it with malaria and COVID. 

How's it connected with SRK 

Jawan is being distributed by Stalin's Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu. 

Will SRK react?

Netizens are asking Shah Rukh Khan to take action against Stalin or react in any way to the matter.

Jawan box office 

Will this boycott trend affect the business of Jawan across the country? 

Obstacles for Jawan

As it is, the G-20 summit, Asia Cup and the demand of SVF for screening of Jawan seems to be a hurdle in achieving BO numbers. 

Jawan box office 

Jawan has sold out 7 lakh plus tickets in advance booking for the weekend. 

Critic review 

A few tweets went viral calling SRK trash. But we doubt about those reviews. 

SRK power 

Shah Rukh Khan likely to bring a Tsunami at the box office.  

