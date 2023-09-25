Jawan and more top 10 highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan

A note down of Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing films at the box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Jawan

Jawan has a thunderous storm at the box office. The film has collected Rs 976.08 crore worldwide and counting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Pathaan is so far Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing film with Rs 1050 crore worldwide collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Express

Chennai Express made a business of Rs 423 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy New Year

Happy New Year collected Rs 387 crore across the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale

Dilwale starring SRK and Kajol earned Rs 384 crore at the global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raees

Raees was a blockbuster earning Rs 281 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan had an impressive business of Rs 235 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan collected Rs 224 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 2

Don 2 made a business of Rs 209 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ra.One

Ra.One earned Rs 203.95 crore at the global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: When Anushka Shetty allegedly refused a Karan Johar film after consulting with Prabhas

 

 Find Out More