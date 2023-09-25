Jawan and more top 10 highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan

A note down of Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing films at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Jawan has a thunderous storm at the box office. The film has collected Rs 976.08 crore worldwide and counting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan is so far Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing film with Rs 1050 crore worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chennai Express made a business of Rs 423 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Happy New Year collected Rs 387 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale starring SRK and Kajol earned Rs 384 crore at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raees was a blockbuster earning Rs 281 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Tak Hai Jaan had an impressive business of Rs 235 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Name Is Khan collected Rs 224 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don 2 made a business of Rs 209 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ra.One earned Rs 203.95 crore at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
