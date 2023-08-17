Jawan and more top 10 most expensive Indian movies ever made

Here is a list of Indian movies made at a whopping budget

Rupal Purohit

Aug 17, 2023

Jawan

Jawan made on a budget of Rs 300 crore is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive movie ever in his career.

Most expensive Indian movies

In the history of cinema, makers have instead a whopping amount making movies. Let's check most expensive Indian movies ever made

2.0

Rajinikanth’s sci-fi film was made on a budget of Rs 570 crore.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was made on a budget of Rs 550 crore.

Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was made on a budget of rs 500 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s period drama was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Baahubali

Baahubali film series, including part 1 and 2, was made on a budget of Rs 430 crore.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy adventure drama was made on a budget of Rs 410 crore.

Saaho

Saaho was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj

The historical drama starring Akshay Kumar was made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam was made on a budget between Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller was made on a budget of Rs 275 crore.

