Jawan and other Top 10 highest day 1 box office openers for Bollywood in 2023

Before Jawan, here are the top 10 highest opening Hindi films of 2023.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan broke his own record of Pathaan as Jawan became the biggest opening Hindi film of all time with a collection of Rs 75 crore (nett).

Pathaan

Shah Rukh’s last release collected Rs 55 crore in India on day 1.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s action drama minted Rs 39 crore on its opening day.

Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer mythological saga minted Rs 32.5 crore in India.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic-comedy collected Rs 14 crore on day 1.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s Eid release minted Rs 13.25 crore on its opening day.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn won over the audiences in this Tamil film remake which collected Rs 10.50 crore on day 1.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s rom-com minted Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar’s social drama raked in Rs 9 crore on day 1.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s musical-romance drama collected Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day.

The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma’s spine-chilling drama collected Rs 7.50 crore on day 1.

