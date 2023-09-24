Jawan and Pathaan box office: Check all the records Shah Rukh Khan has made

A look at all the records Shah Rukh Khan has made this year at the box office with super successful Pathaan and Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has created a thunderstorm at the box office with his recently released new movie Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to have two Rs 1000 crore grossers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the only actor to have two Rs 1000 crore in the same year, that is 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to give two back-t0-back Rs 500 crore nett films in Hindi (a single language).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Jawan, Shah Rukh became the only Indian actor to have the fastest Rs 1000 crore movie at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar is the only Indian actor to deliver Rs 2000 crore business with two movies in a single year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan broke his own record of Pathaan to claim the TOP spot by making Rs 548.24 crores nett in all languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh has a huge fanbase outside India and he has claimed TOP 9 spots for the highest single-day business for Jawan and Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per data collected by a fan online, he is the only actor to have about 10 crore footfalls in a single year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has one more movie for release before he is done with 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani and the buzz around it is super high.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
