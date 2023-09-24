Jawan and Pathaan box office: Check all the records Shah Rukh Khan has made

A look at all the records Shah Rukh Khan has made this year at the box office with super successful Pathaan and Jawan.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Jawan Tsunami 

Shah Rukh Khan has created a thunderstorm at the box office with his recently released new movie Jawan. 

SRK's record 

Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to have two Rs 1000 crore grossers. 

Shah Rukh Khan mania 

He is the only actor to have two Rs 1000 crore in the same year, that is 2023. 

SRK's nett BO king 

Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to give two back-t0-back Rs 500 crore nett films in Hindi (a single language). 

SRK's speed 

With Jawan, Shah Rukh became the only Indian actor to have the fastest Rs 1000 crore movie at the worldwide box office. 

SRK's humungous box office record 

The superstar is the only Indian actor to deliver Rs 2000 crore business with two movies in a single year. 

Record beater 

With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan broke his own record of Pathaan to claim the TOP spot by making Rs 548.24 crores nett in all languages.

SRK global king 

Shah Rukh has a huge fanbase outside India and he has claimed TOP 9 spots for the highest single-day business for Jawan and Pathaan. 

Shah Rukh mania  

As per data collected by a fan online, he is the only actor to have about 10 crore footfalls in a single year.  

One more to go

Shah Rukh Khan has one more movie for release before he is done with 2023. 

DUNKI is waiting 

SRK is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani and the buzz around it is super high. 

