Top 10 most anticipated movies this summer

Here is a list of top 10 most anticipated upcoming movies this summer as rated by IMDb. Take a lookSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller is ranking on top of IMDb's most anticipated upcoming movies list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Second is Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on epic mythology Ramayana, Om Raut’s film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol will return as Tara Singh in the sequel of iconic romance action Gadar also starring Ameesha Patel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The historical drama about Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj is remake of Telugu film in same name featuring Prabhas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maidaan is a biopic based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim played by Ajay Devgn from the golden era of Indian football.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yodha is an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar has returned to directorial chair for this movie that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in an ensemble cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu-Man is a Telugu-language superhero film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Custody is an action thriller film starring Naga Chaitanya and Kirthi Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
