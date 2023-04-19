Top 10 most anticipated movies this summer

Here is a list of top 10 most anticipated upcoming movies this summer as rated by IMDb. Take a look

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

Jawan - June 2

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller is ranking on top of IMDb's most anticipated upcoming movies list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal - August 11

Second is Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush - June 16

Based on epic mythology Ramayana, Om Raut’s film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 - August 11

Sunny Deol will return as Tara Singh in the sequel of iconic romance action Gadar also starring Ameesha Patel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chatrapathi - May 12

The historical drama about Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj is remake of Telugu film in same name featuring Prabhas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maidaan - June 23

Maidaan is a biopic based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim played by Ajay Devgn from the golden era of Indian football.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yodha - July 7

Yodha is an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - July 28

Karan Johar has returned to directorial chair for this movie that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in an ensemble cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hanu-Man - May 12

Hanu-Man is a Telugu-language superhero film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Custody - May 12

Custody is an action thriller film starring Naga Chaitanya and Kirthi Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Amitabh Bachchan's diet secrets

 

 Find Out More