Jawan, Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala and more new and old releases to watch on OTT and theatres this weekend

Here are some latest released movies and web series to watch over the weekend

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been running successfully in theaters since 7th September.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan starring Kay Kay Menon is a period crime thriller now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaala

Crime thriller web series Kaala will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 15th September.

The Nun 2

Horror flick The Nun 2 is available to watch in theaters near you.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer is a comedy action drama that made record breaking business on BO and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed the role of a transgender in Haddi. Watch it on Zee 5.

Scam 2003

Scam 2003 is based on the story of Abdul Karim Telgi and is streaming on Sony Liv.

Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s romance drama is available to watch in theaters.

Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi’s latest theatrical release Bhola Shankarwith make its digital premiere on 15th September on Netflix.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is still available to watch in theaters.

Friday Night Plan

Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Friday Night Plan is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film streaming on Netflix.

