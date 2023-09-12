Jawan based on real life events? Moviegoers highlight connection in Shah Rukh Khan's new movie

Jawan movie sequences that are inspired from real life events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Jawan is doing phenomenal business at the box office breaking records and creating history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action extravaganza has taken a stance against political issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moviegoers were quick to highlight some scenes that are based on real events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Jawan Dr. Eeram’s character mirrors Dr. Kafeel Khan’s story from the Gorakhpur oxygen tragedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie addresses the farmer suicide issue that happens every year in the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has a reference to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to the audience, the movie has a reference to the gun machinery scam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans have also drawn comparisons between Kalee Gaikwad’s character and billionaire Vijay Mallya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Altee directorial is a massy entertainer with various subjects being addressed through cinematic platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Within 5 days of its theatrical run, the movie has made an impressive business of Rs 316 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!