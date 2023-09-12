Jawan based on real life events? Moviegoers highlight connection in Shah Rukh Khan's new movie

Jawan movie sequences that are inspired from real life events.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Jawan

Jawan is doing phenomenal business at the box office breaking records and creating history.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Political subjects

The action extravaganza has taken a stance against political issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan based on real events?

Moviegoers were quick to highlight some scenes that are based on real events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy

In Jawan Dr. Eeram’s character mirrors Dr. Kafeel Khan’s story from the Gorakhpur oxygen tragedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farmer Suicide

The movie addresses the farmer suicide issue that happens every year in the country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhopal Gas Tragedy

The movie has a reference to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Faulty Weapons

According to the audience, the movie has a reference to the gun machinery scam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Mallya

Fans have also drawn comparisons between Kalee Gaikwad’s character and billionaire Vijay Mallya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massy entertainer

The Altee directorial is a massy entertainer with various subjects being addressed through cinematic platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office collection

Within 5 days of its theatrical run, the movie has made an impressive business of Rs 316 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs gearing up for sequels of their hit films

 

 Find Out More