Jawan BEATS Gadar 2, Pathaan and more at the box office; surpasses THESE 10 films with its record opening day collection

Shah Rukh Khan has roared and how with Jawan!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has created history by collecting approximately Rs 75 crore on opening day. The Hindi version of the film made Rs 65 crore approximately as reported by Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has beaten his own record. So far, Pathaan was at the top as its opening day collection was approximately Rs 57 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Yash starrer made Rs 53.95 approximately on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film minted Rs 51.6 approximately on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though one of the biggest flops of Aamir Khan, Thugs of Hindostan made Rs 50.75 crore on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan's film made approximately Rs 42.62 crore on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan received the biggest opening day collection at BO with film Bharat as it made Rs 42.3 crore approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' film made massive money on day one. The Hindi version reportedly made Rs 41 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Salman Khan movie in the list is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It made Rs 40.35 crore approximately on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's latest film reportedly made Rs 40.1 crore on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer that turned out to be a major flop made Rs 37.25 approximately on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Sultan registered Rs 36.54 approximately on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
