Jawan BEATS Gadar 2, Pathaan and more at the box office; surpasses THESE 10 films with its record opening day collection

Shah Rukh Khan has roared and how with Jawan!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan day 1

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has created history by collecting approximately Rs 75 crore on opening day. The Hindi version of the film made Rs 65 crore approximately as reported by Sacnilk.com.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan has beaten his own record. So far, Pathaan was at the top as its opening day collection was approximately Rs 57 crore.

KGF 2

The Hindi version of Yash starrer made Rs 53.95 approximately on its opening day.

War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film minted Rs 51.6 approximately on day one.

Thugs of Hindostan

Though one of the biggest flops of Aamir Khan, Thugs of Hindostan made Rs 50.75 crore on day one.

Happy New Year

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan's film made approximately Rs 42.62 crore on its opening day.

Bharat

Salman Khan received the biggest opening day collection at BO with film Bharat as it made Rs 42.3 crore approximately.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Prabhas' film made massive money on day one. The Hindi version reportedly made Rs 41 crore.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Another Salman Khan movie in the list is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It made Rs 40.35 crore approximately on day one.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's latest film reportedly made Rs 40.1 crore on day one.

Adipurush

Prabhas starrer that turned out to be a major flop made Rs 37.25 approximately on day one.

Sultan

Salman Khan's Sultan registered Rs 36.54 approximately on day one.

