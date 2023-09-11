Jawan BEATS Pathaan to lead highest first Sunday grosser list; check where Gadar 2 stands

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is simply unstoppable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has become the highest Sunday grosser as it made Rs 72 crore approximately on day 4. These are early estimates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has taken over Pathaan that made Rs 58.5 crore on first Sunday as reported by Sacnilk.com. Point to be noted is Pathaan released on a Wednesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film stands third as it made Rs 51.7 crore on first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Yash starrer made Rs 50.35 crore on its first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju hit the mark of Rs 46.71 crore on its first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Prabhas' film made Rs 46.5 crore on its first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer made Rs 45.53 crore as reported by Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's superhit film Dangal made Rs 41.34 crore on first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's sci fi adventure thriller made Rs 41.2 crore on its first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Race 3 is also on this list. On first Sunday, it made approximately Rs 39.16 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's the third film of Salman Khan on this list. The movie made Rs 38.75 crore on its first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer made Rs 38.44 crore on first Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!