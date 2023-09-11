Jawan BEATS Pathaan to lead highest first Sunday grosser list; check where Gadar 2 stands

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is simply unstoppable.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Jawan takes the top spot

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has become the highest Sunday grosser as it made Rs 72 crore approximately on day 4. These are early estimates.

Pathaan

It has taken over Pathaan that made Rs 58.5 crore on first Sunday as reported by Sacnilk.com. Point to be noted is Pathaan released on a Wednesday.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film stands third as it made Rs 51.7 crore on first Sunday.

KGF 2

The Hindi version of Yash starrer made Rs 50.35 crore on its first Sunday.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju hit the mark of Rs 46.71 crore on its first Sunday.

Baahubali 2

The Hindi version of Prabhas' film made Rs 46.5 crore on its first Sunday.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer made Rs 45.53 crore as reported by Sacnilk.com.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's superhit film Dangal made Rs 41.34 crore on first Sunday.

Brahmastra Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's sci fi adventure thriller made Rs 41.2 crore on its first Sunday.

Race 3

Salman Khan's Race 3 is also on this list. On first Sunday, it made approximately Rs 39.16 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

It's the third film of Salman Khan on this list. The movie made Rs 38.75 crore on its first Sunday.

PK

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer made Rs 38.44 crore on first Sunday.

