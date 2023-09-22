Jawan beauty Deepika Padukone beats Nayanthara on the most popular female stars list

Here's looking at the list of most popular Indian actresses by Ormax Media. Deepika is ahead of Nayanthara but not at the TOP!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

Topping the list is Oo Antava hitmaker and Kushi beauty Samantha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt 

Gangubai is second on the list maintaining her spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone 

Jawan beauty has also maintained her position in TOP 3. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan craze 

Fans loved Deepika's cameo in Jawan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

Nayanthara has climbed a spot on the list this month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lady Superstar

Nayan has been in tough competition with Deepika, it seems. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal 

Kajal has been pretty low-key with movies these days, yet, she continues to maintain her popularity. This time, she slipped down. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan 

PS 2 actress is in the same spot as last month, that is, number 6. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani 

Kiara has climbed a spot and is placed 7th this month. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 beauty has slipped down a spot. She is now at 8. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia 

The Lust Stories 2 actress is maintaining her spot at number 9. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh 

Keerthy jumped in the fever of Jawan with Atlee's wife recently. Also, she has an interesting line-up next. Keerthy is back on the list.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

