Jawan beauty Deepika Padukone beats Nayanthara on the most popular female stars list

Here's looking at the list of most popular Indian actresses by Ormax Media. Deepika is ahead of Nayanthara but not at the TOP!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Topping the list is Oo Antava hitmaker and Kushi beauty Samantha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai is second on the list maintaining her spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan beauty has also maintained her position in TOP 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans loved Deepika's cameo in Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara has climbed a spot on the list this month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayan has been in tough competition with Deepika, it seems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal has been pretty low-key with movies these days, yet, she continues to maintain her popularity. This time, she slipped down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PS 2 actress is in the same spot as last month, that is, number 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara has climbed a spot and is placed 7th this month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 beauty has slipped down a spot. She is now at 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lust Stories 2 actress is maintaining her spot at number 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy jumped in the fever of Jawan with Atlee's wife recently. Also, she has an interesting line-up next. Keerthy is back on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
