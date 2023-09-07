Jawan beauty Nayanthara dishes out couple goals with her latest exchange with husband Vignesh Shivan 

It's a big day for Nayanthara today with Jawan releasing all across the globe. So, Vignesh Shivan is being a doting, supportive husband to the lady superstar.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan day 

Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan today. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lady Superstar 

Nayanthara's character and style in Jawan is getting a lot of praise. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vignesh reviews Jawan 

Vignesh Shivan gave a shout-out to Nayanthara and Jawan team on the release day today, wishing them to break the box office and make some remarkable records.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara reacts 

Nayanthara shared his story on her stories and called him her blessing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krishna Janmashtami 

Nayanthara, Vignesh shared the most adorable picture of their kids and called them little Krishnas. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara reacts again 

The Jawan beauty shared the post again and thanked God for Vignesh, Uyir and Ulag. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Couple goals 

Shivan has been sharing and showering Nayanthara with love on her big day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Insta-official 

Nayanthara gave it right back in the sweetest way ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful pair

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been setting the bar high. The way they have been praising and supporting each other, uff! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK fever

Nayanthara has worked with her FAVE Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which is out in theaters now. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tix booked?

Have you booked the tickets for the SRK, Nayanthara starrer yet?  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Poonam Pandey is almost unrecognisable in minimal makeup look

 

 Find Out More