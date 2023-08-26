Jawan becomes the biggest film of Shah Rukh Khan's career, here's how

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is going to be the biggest film of his career. Will even beat Pathaan. These facts about the film are proof!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
The song Zinda Banda is said to be one of the costliest songs in Indian films. It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 15 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee is one of the biggest directors down in the South. Shah Rukh Khan working with him for the first time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara is considered to be the lady superstar down in the South. Her fans have begun ground-level promotions for Jawan on their end already.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi is one of the biggest names down in the South. He is one of the most respected actors. SRK is working with TOP South talent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika has a cameo in Jawan. We saw a glimpse in prevue. She will fetch crowds not just in India but overseas as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay is one of the biggest South stars with a global fan base. His fandom is promoting Jawan like crazy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyamani, Yogi Babu and more South celebs are also in the movie. The South has brought the trend of Pan-India films due to their massy appeal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not one, but the makers have reportedly hired 6 TOP action directors, namely, Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The directors are known for Venom, Fast and Furious 8, The Family Man, Khuda Haafiz, Resident Evil, War, Baahubali 2, Baaghi 2, Pathaan, Shershaah and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If that wasn't enough, Jawan will be screened on the world's biggest IMAX screen, Traumpalast Leonberg in Germany. It is the only Indian movie to be screened there. Imagine, how huge this is!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though the SRK starrer is releasing on 7th September, the US advance bookings are super high. It has sold about 12,340 tickets so far!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has already hit the mark of $165K in the US with 13 days in hand for the release. Pathaan achieved this feat just 5 days before the release. SRK is just breaking his own records!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
