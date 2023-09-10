Jawan box office collection: Beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, KGF 2 and others to become the highest first Saturday grosser

Jawan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan overpowers Yash, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan proving he is the OG box office kingSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's film earns 82 crore total in India and becomes the highest first Saturday grosser. While in Hindi belt it collects 73.76 crore .Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK breaks his own film record with Jawan, as Pathaan collected 51.5 crore on its first Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan proves he is the OG box office king as he defeats Sunny Deol's film in the race as it minted 43.08 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash is the Bhai, but Shah Rukh Khan is the King. The film collected 42.9 crore in its first Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, who is called the pan-India star, was also defeated by Shah Rukh Khan. Rajamouli's film earned 40.5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film, Sanju, got beaten by Jawan as it collected 38.6 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan defeats Salman Khan's Race 3 as the film has collected 38.14 crore on its first Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is beaten by a huge margin by Jawan. Ayan Mukerji's film collected Rs 38 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' mythology drama was a disaster, but it still collected 37 crore due to pre-advance booking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is once again defeated by Shah Rukh Khan as his film earned 36.62 crore in its first Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
