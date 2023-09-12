Jawan box office collection: Becomes fastest Indian movie to cross Rs 250 crore, beats Baahubali 2, KGF 2

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is scripting history with its box office collection and setting records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Jawan released on 7th September is doing phenomenal business at the box office
Shah Rukh Khan yet again proved to be the Badshah of Bollywood with the success of Jawan.
Within 5 days of its theatrical run, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.
Breaking various records Atlee directorial has become the fastest Indian movie to cross Rs 250 crore.
The action beats Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 and Yash's KGF 2 by crossing Rs 250 crore mark within few days.
After 4 days of release Jawan collected Rs 250 crore ultimately becoming becoming the fastest film to achieve this.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan took 5 days to beat the record.
Earlier to this, Yash starrer KGF 2 crossed the said record within 7 days.
Baahubali 2's Hindi version had set the record by collecting Rs 250 crore within 8 days of release.
Jawan is a massy entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
