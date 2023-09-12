Jawan box office collection: Becomes fastest Indian movie to cross Rs 250 crore, beats Baahubali 2, KGF 2

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is scripting history with its box office collection and setting records.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Jawan

Jawan released on 7th September is doing phenomenal business at the box office

SRK = Badshah of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan yet again proved to be the Badshah of Bollywood with the success of Jawan.

Jawan box office collection

Within 5 days of its theatrical run, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.

Rs 250 crore record

Breaking various records Atlee directorial has become the fastest Indian movie to cross Rs 250 crore.

Jawan beats Baahubali 2 and KGF 2

The action beats Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 and Yash’s KGF 2 by crossing Rs 250 crore mark within few days.

Fastest film to earn Rs 250 crore

After 4 days of release Jawan collected Rs 250 crore ultimately becoming becoming the fastest film to achieve this.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan took 5 days to beat the record.

KGF Chapter 2

Earlier to this, Yash starrer KGF 2 crossed the said record within 7 days.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2’s Hindi version had set the record by collecting Rs 250 crore within 8 days of release.

Massy entertainer

Jawan is a massy entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

