Jawan box office collection breaks records, check list of Shah Rukh Khan's highest day 1 grossers ever

Jawan adds to the list of THESE Shah Rukh Khan movies to register highest opening day collection.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has broken all the records by minting approximately Rs 75 crore on day 1. The Hindi version of it made approximately Rs 65 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's January 2023 release made approximately Rs 55 to Rs 57 crore on opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy New Year

The film that had many stars made approximately Rs 42.62 crore on day 1 as reported by Sacnilk.com.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Express

Now, fourth on the list is SRK and Deepika Padukone's film Chennai Express as it reportedly made Rs 33.12 on day one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's movie reportedly made Rs 21 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raees

The film that saw Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger made approximately Rs 20.40 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zero

Though Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film did not work much at the BO, it made Rs 20.14 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fan

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan's Fan reportedly made Rs 19.10 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ra.One

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Ra.One's first day collection was Rs 16.20 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 2

The India Net Collection of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's film was reportedly Rs 15.30 crore on opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The film that saw Shah Rukh Khan in a uniform made Rs 15.25 crore approximately on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's movie reportedly made approximately Rs 15.25 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other top 10 Bollywood celebs with Pakistan connection

 

 Find Out More