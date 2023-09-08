Jawan box office collection breaks records, check list of Shah Rukh Khan's highest day 1 grossers ever

Jawan adds to the list of THESE Shah Rukh Khan movies to register highest opening day collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has broken all the records by minting approximately Rs 75 crore on day 1. The Hindi version of it made approximately Rs 65 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's January 2023 release made approximately Rs 55 to Rs 57 crore on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that had many stars made approximately Rs 42.62 crore on day 1 as reported by Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, fourth on the list is SRK and Deepika Padukone's film Chennai Express as it reportedly made Rs 33.12 on day one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's movie reportedly made Rs 21 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that saw Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger made approximately Rs 20.40 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film did not work much at the BO, it made Rs 20.14 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan's Fan reportedly made Rs 19.10 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by Sacnilk.com, Ra.One's first day collection was Rs 16.20 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The India Net Collection of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's film was reportedly Rs 15.30 crore on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that saw Shah Rukh Khan in a uniform made Rs 15.25 crore approximately on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's movie reportedly made approximately Rs 15.25 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
