Jawan box office collection day 1: Check state-wise collections of Shah Rukh Khan new movie  

Shah Rukh Khan has created a frenzy with Jawan, not just in the North but also in the South. Check Jawan box office collection day 1...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan Day 1 gross 

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan has made a business of Rs 90 crores gross on the opening day. 

APTG Jawan box office collections 

Jawan has done a business of Rs 9.30 crores. 

Jawan collection in Tamil Nadu 

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer movie earned Rs 7.30 crores. 

Jawan box office in Karnataka 

The Atlee movie minted Rs 7.10 crores. 

Jawan Kerala box office 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 3.50 crores on day 1.

Jawan rest of India 

SRK's new movie has earned around Rs 62.80 crores. 

Jawan Nett collections 

The Hindi biz stands at Rs 65.50 crores with Tamil and Telugu collections around Rs 5.30 crores, and Rs 3.70 crores, respectively. 

Jawan overseas box office 

A report in Sacnilk states that the data for overseas is yet to come. It could be around Rs 40 crores. 

Jawan worldwide box office 

Going by the early estimates, Jawan box office collection worldwide could reach Rs 130 crores. 

Jawan beats Pathaan 

Pathaan did a business of Rs 67.80 crores gross on day 1 at the national chains. Jawan beat Pathaan's record. 

Jawan to be SRK's biggest movie

Trade analysts and experts and also critic reviews of Jawan hint at Srk beating his own record of highest-grossing movies. 

