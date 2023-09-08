Jawan box office collection day 1: Check state-wise collections of Shah Rukh Khan new movie  

Shah Rukh Khan has created a frenzy with Jawan, not just in the North but also in the South. Check Jawan box office collection day 1...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan has made a business of Rs 90 crores gross on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has done a business of Rs 9.30 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer movie earned Rs 7.30 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Atlee movie minted Rs 7.10 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 3.50 crores on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's new movie has earned around Rs 62.80 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi biz stands at Rs 65.50 crores with Tamil and Telugu collections around Rs 5.30 crores, and Rs 3.70 crores, respectively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A report in Sacnilk states that the data for overseas is yet to come. It could be around Rs 40 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going by the early estimates, Jawan box office collection worldwide could reach Rs 130 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan did a business of Rs 67.80 crores gross on day 1 at the national chains. Jawan beat Pathaan's record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trade analysts and experts and also critic reviews of Jawan hint at Srk beating his own record of highest-grossing movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
