Jawan box office collection day 1 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film to beat Pathaan raking in Rs 100 cr globally?

Jawan box office collection day 1 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film all set to make more than Rs 100 crores worldwide on its opening day; check out bullish trade predictions
Shah Rukh Khan fans are predicting a tsunami on the opening day of the film
It is being said that Jawan has already made Rs 51 crores plus worldwide
Pathaan on day one had advances of Rs 32 crores in India which Jawan has overtaken
Trade expert Girish Johar said that he is expecting an opening day of Rs 100 crores
Girish Johar also said that there are full chances of the movie crossing Rs 300 crores by the weekend
Jawan has sold 10 lakh tickets which is more than Pathaan
Other trade experts feel it will make around Rs 60 to 65 crores in India on day one
Theatre owners in West Bengal, Bihar and Hyderabad have added 5 am shows as well
One of the biggest draws is the rumoured cameo of Thalapathy Vijay
