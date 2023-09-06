Jawan box office collection day 1 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film to beat Pathaan raking in Rs 100 cr globally?

Jawan box office collection day 1 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film all set to make more than Rs 100 crores worldwide on its opening day; check out bullish trade predictions

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Jawan Tsunami

Shah Rukh Khan fans are predicting a tsunami on the opening day of the film

Jawan Box Office Day One

It is being said that Jawan has already made Rs 51 crores plus worldwide

Jawan Tsunami beats Pathaan

Pathaan on day one had advances of Rs 32 crores in India which Jawan has overtaken

Jawan eyeing Rs 100 crores on day one

Trade expert Girish Johar said that he is expecting an opening day of Rs 100 crores

Jawan to breeze past Rs 300 crores

Girish Johar also said that there are full chances of the movie crossing Rs 300 crores by the weekend

Jawan far ahead of Pathaan

Jawan has sold 10 lakh tickets which is more than Pathaan

Jawan's safer numbers

Other trade experts feel it will make around Rs 60 to 65 crores in India on day one

Jawan day one box office

Theatre owners in West Bengal, Bihar and Hyderabad have added 5 am shows as well

Jawan surprise cameo

One of the biggest draws is the rumoured cameo of Thalapathy Vijay

