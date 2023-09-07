Jawan Box Office collection day 1 estimates: Shah Rukh Khan headed for Rs 140 crores worldwide gross [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office collection day 1 estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for a staggering start on a global level. Trade expert tells us that Rs 140 cr worldwide gross is very much on the cards [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan Day 1 Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee actioner is set for a new record for opening day of Hindi film

Jawan Day 1 Box Office Hindi

Jawan Day 1 Box Office Hindi

Manoj Desai, owner of Gaiety-Galaxy told us it will make Rs 55 crores net from Hindi audience only

Jawan Day 1 BO Worldwide

Jawan Day 1 BO Worldwide

Manobala Vijayabalan has posted that Rs 120 crores minimum is kind of assured

Jawan Release

Jawan Release

The movie has been released in over 4,000 screens globally

Jawan Day 1 Box Office Mania

Jawan Day 1 Box Office Mania

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said the Pathaan hype has helped Jawan

Jawan wins over fans

Jawan wins over fans

Akshaye Rathi said Jawan is pro max of Pathaan when it comes to elevation scenes and fan service

Jawan Craze in North India

Jawan Craze in North India

Akshaye Rathi said people came to watch the movie despite the rains in parts of North India

Jawan Day 1 Box Office Estimate

Jawan Day 1 Box Office Estimate

Akshaye Rathi said it would make Rs 65 crores nett from the Hindi belt

Jawan: All eyes on Pathaan's record

Jawan: All eyes on Pathaan's record

Everyone is wondering if Jawan will break Pathaan's Rs 524 crores in India

Jawan Day One BO Tamil

Jawan Day One BO Tamil

The South market from Tamil Nadu might contribute Rs 10 to 11 crores to Jawan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day 1 Box Office Estimate Global

Rathi said that it is headed for Rs 140 crores worldwide in gross

Nett figures

Nett figures

The day one nett worldwide is anywhere beyond Rs 120 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

