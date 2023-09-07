Jawan Box Office collection day 1 estimates: Shah Rukh Khan headed for Rs 140 crores worldwide gross [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office collection day 1 estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for a staggering start on a global level. Trade expert tells us that Rs 140 cr worldwide gross is very much on the cards [Exclusive]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee actioner is set for a new record for opening day of Hindi filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Desai, owner of Gaiety-Galaxy told us it will make Rs 55 crores net from Hindi audience onlySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Manobala Vijayabalan has posted that Rs 120 crores minimum is kind of assuredSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has been released in over 4,000 screens globallySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said the Pathaan hype has helped JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshaye Rathi said Jawan is pro max of Pathaan when it comes to elevation scenes and fan serviceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshaye Rathi said people came to watch the movie despite the rains in parts of North IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshaye Rathi said it would make Rs 65 crores nett from the Hindi beltSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone is wondering if Jawan will break Pathaan's Rs 524 crores in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The South market from Tamil Nadu might contribute Rs 10 to 11 crores to JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rathi said that it is headed for Rs 140 crores worldwide in grossSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The day one nett worldwide is anywhere beyond Rs 120 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
