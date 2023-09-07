Jawan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film to clock highest opening day of all time 

Shah Rukh Khan to set the highest opening day record in the history of Indian cinema. Check Jawan box office collection day 1 estimates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
As per the early estimates in Sacnilk.com, Jawan is going to rewrite history on the opening day.
It is said that Jawan is likely to make Rs 75 crores in India, including all languages.
The SRK starrer film has been making records with advance booking overseas. As per reports, it is likely to make Rs 50 crores overseas.
The total collections of Jawan will thus stand around Rs 125 crores on the opening day. It's the highest ever for a Hindi movie.
About 5.57 lakh tickets were sold for day 1 at national chains via advance bookings. SRK beat his previous record of Pathaan.
The reviews of Jawan are positive thus far. Fans are just showering King Khan with praise.
A mega-blockbuster is in loading. It's gonna be a fantastic year for Indian cinema going by the business.
Vijay Sethupathi has also received an amazing response as the lead antagonist
Fans are hooting and rooting for Nayanthara who plays Narmada in the movie.
Shah Rukh will play father-son duo, Vikram Rathore and Azad in the movie.
Fans are loving Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore. He is in full beast mode, claim fans.
