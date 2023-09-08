Jawan box office collection day 1: Will Dunki or these South upcoming new movies break Shah Rukh Khan’s record?

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan are the only two Hindi movies among the top day 1 grossers in India. Who will dethrone the King?

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan box office collection Day 1

Shah Rukh Khan creates history with Jawan becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film as it collects Rs 75 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki to beat Jawan

Going by how he broke his own Pathaan record with Jawan, we wonder if Dunki will one up the records made by Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan overpowers south movies

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan are the only Hindi films giving competition to South film records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan vs. South

A look at upcoming South new movies that have the potential to defeat Jawan at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas’ Saalar

The first film that comes to mind that has all the potential to beat Jawan is the Prabhas starrer. We have seen the kind of buzz and anticipation the film holds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD

Another massive movie that can create history at the box office is the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer, and it may cross Jawan records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2

All eyes are on Pushpa 2, as it will definitely create havoc at the box office. Allu Arjun has already told Sukumar to make the film bigger than RRR.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 3

Rocky Bhai has the capacity to turn the box office upside down. Jawan might be threatened by KGF 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara 2

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara was the biggest small-budget film that achieved a milestone, and now Kantara 2 will bring a bigger storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 vs Jawan

The only Hindi film that may break Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan record is Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Like Pathaan, this is too a YRF film and a sequel to a hit franchise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's wristwatch costs a whopping amount, will leave you amazed

 

 Find Out More