Jawan box office collection day 1: Will Dunki or these South upcoming new movies break Shah Rukh Khan’s record?

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan are the only two Hindi movies among the top day 1 grossers in India. Who will dethrone the King?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan creates history with Jawan becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film as it collects Rs 75 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going by how he broke his own Pathaan record with Jawan, we wonder if Dunki will one up the records made by Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan are the only Hindi films giving competition to South film records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A look at upcoming South new movies that have the potential to defeat Jawan at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first film that comes to mind that has all the potential to beat Jawan is the Prabhas starrer. We have seen the kind of buzz and anticipation the film holds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another massive movie that can create history at the box office is the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer, and it may cross Jawan records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All eyes are on Pushpa 2, as it will definitely create havoc at the box office. Allu Arjun has already told Sukumar to make the film bigger than RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Bhai has the capacity to turn the box office upside down. Jawan might be threatened by KGF 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Shetty's Kantara was the biggest small-budget film that achieved a milestone, and now Kantara 2 will bring a bigger storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The only Hindi film that may break Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan record is Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Like Pathaan, this is too a YRF film and a sequel to a hit franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
