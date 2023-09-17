Jawan box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film on par with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on second Saturday

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more has scored well on second Saturday.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Jawan roars

Shah Rukh Khan has delievered a second blockbuster in the year 2023 with Jawan.

Jawan BO report

Within a week, Shah Rukh Khan's movie has broken many records at the box office.

Jawan BO report - Day 10

On its 10th day, Shah Rukh Khan's movie made Rs 31.50 crore at the box office as per Sacnilk.com. These are early estimates.

Jawan BO report - Fantastic second Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan's movie that also stars Nayanthara has done a fabulous business at the box office.

Jawan vs Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan's film is on par with Gadar 2 as Sunny Deol's fim made Rs 31.07 crore on second Saturday.

Gadar 2 BO - Total Collection

Jawan's total India Net Collection now stands at Rs 440.48 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 total collection

Gadar 2's total box office collection in its sixth week is above Rs 517 crore.

With Jawan BEAT Gadar 2?

Given Jawan's pace at the box office, it won't come as a surprise if the film surpasses the total numbers of Gadar 2 in coming days.

To become second highest grossing film?

If that happens, Jawan will become the second highest grossing film of the year.

To beat Pathaan?

Currently, Pathaan is the highest grossing film of 2023. Will SRK beat his own record?

Jawan global box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made massive money globally with box office mark crossing Rs 700 crore.

Jawan 2 on cards?

Director Atlee has confirmed that he is planning to make one more film with Shah Rukh Khan.

