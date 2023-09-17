Jawan box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film on par with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on second Saturday

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more has scored well on second Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has delievered a second blockbuster in the year 2023 with Jawan.
Within a week, Shah Rukh Khan's movie has broken many records at the box office.
On its 10th day, Shah Rukh Khan's movie made Rs 31.50 crore at the box office as per Sacnilk.com. These are early estimates.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie that also stars Nayanthara has done a fabulous business at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan's film is on par with Gadar 2 as Sunny Deol's fim made Rs 31.07 crore on second Saturday.
Jawan's total India Net Collection now stands at Rs 440.48 crore at the box office.
Gadar 2's total box office collection in its sixth week is above Rs 517 crore.
Given Jawan's pace at the box office, it won't come as a surprise if the film surpasses the total numbers of Gadar 2 in coming days.
If that happens, Jawan will become the second highest grossing film of the year.
Currently, Pathaan is the highest grossing film of 2023. Will SRK beat his own record?
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made massive money globally with box office mark crossing Rs 700 crore.
Director Atlee has confirmed that he is planning to make one more film with Shah Rukh Khan.
