Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11 Advance Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film to see a 40 per cent spike, massive Sunday on the cards [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11 Advance Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for a second Sunday of close to Rs 30 crores; trade expert shares estimates [Exclusive]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is doing excellently at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is targeting a minimum of Rs 25 to 28 crores on its second SaturdaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Trade expert Atul Mohan told us that the movie will see spike of 40 per cent on SundaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohan said that Jawan has all chances to touch Rs 30 crores on its second SundaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie should cross the Rs 400 cr (nett) mark in India by Sunday eveningSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After Pathaan, this will be his second movie in a year to cross USD 100 million WorldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said that markets like UAE, Middle East, US and UK still seeing huge traction for the movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has created history with two Rs 400 crores (nett) movies in a yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Many SRKians have seen the film a minimum of three to four timesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Atul Mohan said that with a clean window in next two weeks, the movie will touch Rs 500 cr (nett)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has joined movies like RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF 2 in a very special leagueSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan lovingly credited all the technicians in the press meetSource: Bollywoodlife.com
