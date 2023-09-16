Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11 Advance Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film to see a 40 per cent spike, massive Sunday on the cards [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11 Advance Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film headed for a second Sunday of close to Rs 30 crores; trade expert shares estimates [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Jawan Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is doing excellently at the box office

Jawan Day 10 Estimates

Jawan is targeting a minimum of Rs 25 to 28 crores on its second Saturday

Jawan Day 11 Advance Bookings

Trade expert Atul Mohan told us that the movie will see spike of 40 per cent on Sunday

Jawan Day 11 Advance Bookings

Mohan said that Jawan has all chances to touch Rs 30 crores on its second Sunday

Jawan to cross Rs 400 cr

The movie should cross the Rs 400 cr (nett) mark in India by Sunday evening

Jawan in USD 100 million club club

After Pathaan, this will be his second movie in a year to cross USD 100 million Worldwide

Jawan rocking overseas

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said that markets like UAE, Middle East, US and UK still seeing huge traction for the movie

Jawan makes it historic

Shah Rukh Khan has created history with two Rs 400 crores (nett) movies in a year

Fans' multiple viewings

Many SRKians have seen the film a minimum of three to four times

Jawan eyeing Rs 500 crores

Atul Mohan said that with a clean window in next two weeks, the movie will touch Rs 500 cr (nett)

Jawan in top Indian films

It has joined movies like RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF 2 in a very special league

Jawan press meet

Shah Rukh Khan lovingly credited all the technicians in the press meet

