Jawan box office collection day 11 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer inches close to beat Gadar 2 on 2nd weekend

Here's how much Jawan is expected to earn on its 11th day of theatrical release.
Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's 2nd big release this year and it is also roaring loud at the box office just like Pathaan.
It's been 2 weeks since theatrical release and the film continues to make headlines with its box office records.
Jawan is running strong in the second weekend and is inching close to beat Sunny Deol starrer Jawan.
The Atlee directorial has made a business of Rs 439 crore in the Indian market.
The action entertainer is expected to collect Rs 35.73 crore on day 11.
With this, the total collection of Jawan will stand at Rs 475.62 crore.
Jawan is marching close to beat Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 collection of Rs 518 crore.
As per reports, Jawan has so far collected Rs 13 crore in advance booking of day 11 excluding spot booking.
Reportedly, the collection includes a sale of 4.75 lakh tickets exclusive of over-the-counter sales.
Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.
