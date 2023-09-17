Jawan box office collection day 11 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer inches close to beat Gadar 2 on 2nd weekend

Here's how much Jawan is expected to earn on its 11th day of theatrical release.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Jawan blockbuster

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s 2nd big release this year and it is also roaring loud at the box office just like Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan storm at BO

It's been 2 weeks since theatrical release and the film continues to make headlines with its box office records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan stands strong

Jawan is running strong in the second weekend and is inching close to beat Sunny Deol starrer Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection

The Atlee directorial has made a business of Rs 439 crore in the Indian market.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection day 11 early estimates

The action entertainer is expected to collect Rs 35.73 crore on day 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection day 11

With this, the total collection of Jawan will stand at Rs 475.62 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan inches close to beat Gadar 2

Jawan is marching close to beat Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 collection of Rs 518 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan advance booking

As per reports, Jawan has so far collected Rs 13 crore in advance booking of day 11 excluding spot booking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tickets sold

Reportedly, the collection includes a sale of 4.75 lakh tickets exclusive of over-the-counter sales.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mika Singh confirms break up with Akanksha Puri

 

 Find Out More