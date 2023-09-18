Jawan box office collection day 11: Shah Rukh Khan film enjoys a fabulous second Sunday but Gadar 2 had better

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is roaring and how at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan directed by Atlee has proved to be a major box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just in 11 days, Jawan has managed to beat several records set by top Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its 11th day, i.e., first Sunday, Jawan did fabulous business at the box office. As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, it did a business of Rs 36.50 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan saw a spike in numbers as on day 10, i.e., the second Saturday, the film made Rs 31.8 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The grand total of Jawan now stands at Rs 477.28 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2's second Sunday collection was Rs 38.9 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When compared second Sunday numbers, Jawan could not beat Gadar 2 basis early estimates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, Jawan has set a new record as it has become the quickest film to enter Rs 400 crore club with its Hindi Net Collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has now crossed the mark of Rs 800 crores with its global collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan's worldwide collection was Rs 797.50 crores by its day 10. By day 11, it crossed the mark of Rs 800 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the pace, it seems that Jawan will soon become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Truly, with Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he's not only the king of hearts but of box office too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
