Jawan box office collection day 11: Shah Rukh Khan film enjoys a fabulous second Sunday but Gadar 2 had better

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is roaring and how at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Jawan fever grips all

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan directed by Atlee has proved to be a major box office success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan breaking records

Just in 11 days, Jawan has managed to beat several records set by top Bollywood films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Day 11

On its 11th day, i.e., first Sunday, Jawan did fabulous business at the box office. As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, it did a business of Rs 36.50 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Day 11 better than Day 10

Jawan saw a spike in numbers as on day 10, i.e., the second Saturday, the film made Rs 31.8 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan BO Report - Total collection

The grand total of Jawan now stands at Rs 477.28 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 had better

As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2's second Sunday collection was Rs 38.9 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan fails to beat Gadar 2

When compared second Sunday numbers, Jawan could not beat Gadar 2 basis early estimates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Quickest to enter Rs 400 crore club

On the other hand, Jawan has set a new record as it has become the quickest film to enter Rs 400 crore club with its Hindi Net Collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan global collection

Jawan has now crossed the mark of Rs 800 crores with its global collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan global collection - Day 10

Jawan's worldwide collection was Rs 797.50 crores by its day 10. By day 11, it crossed the mark of Rs 800 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest grossing Bollywood film?

Given the pace, it seems that Jawan will soon become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King of box office

Truly, with Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he's not only the king of hearts but of box office too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Zareen Khan, Govinda and more celebs who got into legal trouble

 

 Find Out More