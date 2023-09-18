Jawan box office collection day 11: Shah Rukh Khan movie BEATS Gadar 2 and more on the highest grossing Indian films list

Though Jawan is not the highest grossing Indian film yet, it has surpassed numbers of these films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
While Shah Rukh Khan's new movie is racing towards Rs 1000 crore mark with lightening speed, here's a look at where it stands on the list of highest grossing Indian films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the list shared by IMDB, the first spot is secured by Aamir Khan's Dangal. It made a massive box worldwide gross collection of Rs 1924.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' action drama made worldwide gross collection of Rs 1742.3 crores as per the IMDB list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli's film that received worldwide recognition reportedly made Rs 1250.9 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the fourth spot is Yash' KGF 2. It made Rs 1177.9 crores in worldwide gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fifth film on the list is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as it had a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1042.2 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is next on the list. His emotional film Bajrangi Bhaijaan made Rs 858.8 crores as per the IMDB list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The worldwide gross collection of Secret Superstar was Rs 830.8 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's movie is on the eighth spot as its worldwide gross collection is Rs 801.1 crores by its 11th day. Jawan is still running in the theatres and it is possible that it jumps up a few spots with its lifetime collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's movie is on the nineth spot with Rs 742.3 crores as its worldwide gross collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's film is tenth on the list, behind Jawan, as its worldwide gross collection was Rs 687.8 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's sci-fi film made Rs 660.3 crores as per the IMDB list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan is also ahead of Sultan as Salman Khan's film made worldwide gross of Rs 614 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
