Jawan box office collection day 11: Shah Rukh Khan movie BEATS Gadar 2 and more on the highest grossing Indian films list

Though Jawan is not the highest grossing Indian film yet, it has surpassed numbers of these films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Jawan killing it at BO

While Shah Rukh Khan's new movie is racing towards Rs 1000 crore mark with lightening speed, here's a look at where it stands on the list of highest grossing Indian films.

Dangal

As per the list shared by IMDB, the first spot is secured by Aamir Khan's Dangal. It made a massive box worldwide gross collection of Rs 1924.7 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Prabhas' action drama made worldwide gross collection of Rs 1742.3 crores as per the IMDB list.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's film that received worldwide recognition reportedly made Rs 1250.9 crores.

KGF 2

On the fourth spot is Yash' KGF 2. It made Rs 1177.9 crores in worldwide gross.

Pathaan

The fifth film on the list is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as it had a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1042.2 crores.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan is next on the list. His emotional film Bajrangi Bhaijaan made Rs 858.8 crores as per the IMDB list.

Secret Superstar

The worldwide gross collection of Secret Superstar was Rs 830.8 crores.

Jawan

SRK's movie is on the eighth spot as its worldwide gross collection is Rs 801.1 crores by its 11th day. Jawan is still running in the theatres and it is possible that it jumps up a few spots with its lifetime collection.

PK

Aamir Khan's movie is on the nineth spot with Rs 742.3 crores as its worldwide gross collection.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's film is tenth on the list, behind Jawan, as its worldwide gross collection was Rs 687.8 crores.

2.0

Rajinikanth's sci-fi film made Rs 660.3 crores as per the IMDB list.

Sultan

Pathaan is also ahead of Sultan as Salman Khan's film made worldwide gross of Rs 614 crores.

