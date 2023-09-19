Jawan box office collection day 12 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer beats Gadar 2 on second Monday

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's new movie by Atlee, Jawan, is inching closer to entering the Rs 500 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Shah Rukh's movie earned Rs 477.63 crore in 11 days.
SRK's actioner is going to earn approximately Rs 16 crore, as per Sacnilk.com.
By making Rs 16 crore (EE), the SRK starrer new movie will beat Sunny Deol movie which earned Rs 13.5 crores on the second Monday.
With it, Jawan will inch closer to the Rs 500 crore mark. Its total collections as per day 12 early estimate data will stand to be Rs 493.63 crores.
The Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara movie is likely to make become the fastest Indian movie to make Rs 500 crores in a record of 13 days.
To date, Jawan has done a business of Rs 574.3 crores (gross) nationwide.
The Atlee movie has surpassed Rs 858 crore (gross) mark worldwide.
It is the biggest opener, the fastest Rs 400 crore entrant and the fastest movie to make Rs 800 crore (WW) so far.
If reports are anything to go by, Atlee has shown interest in a spin-off on Vikram Rathore's character but he won't work on it right away.
Atlee has expressed his wish to take Jawan to the Oscars and he will be discussing the same with SRK.
After Jawan's super success, now all eyes are on Dunki.
