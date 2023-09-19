Jawan box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film inches closer to Rs 500 crore mark despite dip in numbers

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is on the path to set a new record.

Nikita Thakkar

Jawan toofan

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is smashing box office records.

Jawan box office report

The movie that also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is among the highest grossers of 2023.

Jawan BO Report - Day 12

On its day 12, second Monday, Jawan made Rs 16 crore approximately as reported by Sacnilk.com. These are early estimated.

Jawan BO Report - Dip in numbers

The numbers fell down from Rs 36.85 crore (day 11) to Rs 16 crore (day 12). The dip in numbers is understandable given that it was a working day.

Jawan BO Report - Total Collection

Jawan is now very close to Rs 500 crores mark as the total collection of the film by day 12 is 493.63 crores.

Jawan to set another record

Now, Jawan is all set to hit another milestone by becoming the fastest film to touch the Rs 500 crores mark.

Jawan creates history

The film has already created history by becoming the fastest film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark with its Hindi Net Collection.

Jawan global collection

By the end of 11 days, Jawan's global collection has reached Rs 858.68 crores.

Jawan to beat Pathaan?

Jawan now seems to eyeing the record set by Pathaan.

To become the highest grossing film?

Pathaan currently is the highest grossing film of 2023 as its numbers went past Rs 1000 crores mark.

Ganesh Chaturthi to benefit Jawan?

Now that Ganesh Chaturthi holidays have begun, will Jawan benefit from this?

Only time will tell

Let's wait and watch for Jawan to set some new records.

