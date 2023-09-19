Jawan box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film inches closer to Rs 500 crore mark despite dip in numbers

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is on the path to set a new record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is smashing box office records.
The movie that also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is among the highest grossers of 2023.
On its day 12, second Monday, Jawan made Rs 16 crore approximately as reported by Sacnilk.com. These are early estimated.
The numbers fell down from Rs 36.85 crore (day 11) to Rs 16 crore (day 12). The dip in numbers is understandable given that it was a working day.
Jawan is now very close to Rs 500 crores mark as the total collection of the film by day 12 is 493.63 crores.
Now, Jawan is all set to hit another milestone by becoming the fastest film to touch the Rs 500 crores mark.
The film has already created history by becoming the fastest film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark with its Hindi Net Collection.
By the end of 11 days, Jawan's global collection has reached Rs 858.68 crores.
Jawan now seems to eyeing the record set by Pathaan.
Pathaan currently is the highest grossing film of 2023 as its numbers went past Rs 1000 crores mark.
Now that Ganesh Chaturthi holidays have begun, will Jawan benefit from this?
Let's wait and watch for Jawan to set some new records.
