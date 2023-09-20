Jawan box office collection day 13: No Ganesh Chaturthi boost for Shah Rukh Khan film

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is maintaining its pace at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Jawan killing it at BO

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan directed by Atlee is enjoying a great run at the box office.

Jawan box office report

Within 13 days, Jawan has managed to do record breaking business.

Jawan BO report - Day 13

On its second Tuesday, Jawan made approximately Rs 14 crores at the box office as reported by Sacnilk.com. These are early estimates.

Jawan BO Report - Total Collection

Now the total India Net Collection stands at Rs 507.88 crores.

Ganesh Chaturthi gives no boost

Jawan did not see a boost in numbers on Ganesh Chaturthi. However, it remained stable.

Jawan BO Report - Day 11

Jawan remained stable as on day 12, the film made Rs 16.25 crores India Net Collection.

Jawan worldwide collection

By day 12, Jawan's worldwide collection was Rs 883.68 crores.

Jawan to set new record

As Jawan is set to enter Rs 900 crores club soon, it will make a new record by becoming the fastest Bollywood film to do so.

Jawan chasing Gadar 2

In the domestic market, Jawan seems to be chasing Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, the second highest grossing film of the year.

Jawan to beat Pathaan?

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office earlier this year. Will Jawan surpass these numbers?

Jawan cast

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and more in pivotal roles.

Jawan on OTT?

Reports suggest that Jawan has been sold to Netflix for a whopping price.

