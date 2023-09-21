Jawan box office collection day 14: Shah Rukh Khan film mints the lowest yet does better than Gadar 2

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Here's its BO update.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan took a fabulous start at the box office.
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer turned out to be the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark.
On its 14th day, Jawan reportedly made Rs 10 crore at the box office. These are the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com.
Day 14, the second Wednesday, witnessed the lowest numbers for Jawan at the box office since its release.
In its second week, Jawan is witnessing a slow gradual dip in numbers. But that's expected given the Ganesh Chaturthi and working weekdays.
Jawan's total collection now is Rs 518.28 crores approximately. The film released in multiple languages.
Though there is a slight dip in numbers, Jawan's day 14 numbers are better than Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.
As per Sacnilk.com, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 collected Rs 8.4 crores at the box office. Gadar 2's day 14 fell on a Thursday.
Gadar 2's total India Net Collection has now surpassed the mark of Rs 520 crores.
Talking about Jawan's global collection, the movie has crossed the mark of Rs 900 crores.
Now the next target for Jawan to beat is the one set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. It needs to cross Rs 1000 crore mark.
Jawan truly has roared and how at the box office.
