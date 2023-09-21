Jawan box office collection day 14: Shah Rukh Khan film mints the lowest yet does better than Gadar 2

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Here's its BO update.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Jawan box office report

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan took a fabulous start at the box office.

Jawan - The fastest

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer turned out to be the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark.

Jawan BO - Day 14

On its 14th day, Jawan reportedly made Rs 10 crore at the box office. These are the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com.

Jawan BO day 14 - Lowest of all

Day 14, the second Wednesday, witnessed the lowest numbers for Jawan at the box office since its release.

Jawan BO - Sees a dip

In its second week, Jawan is witnessing a slow gradual dip in numbers. But that's expected given the Ganesh Chaturthi and working weekdays.

Jawan BO - Total Collection

Jawan's total collection now is Rs 518.28 crores approximately. The film released in multiple languages.

Day 14 better than Gadar 2

Though there is a slight dip in numbers, Jawan's day 14 numbers are better than Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 BO - Day 14

As per Sacnilk.com, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 collected Rs 8.4 crores at the box office. Gadar 2's day 14 fell on a Thursday.

Gadar 2 - Total Collection

Gadar 2's total India Net Collection has now surpassed the mark of Rs 520 crores.

Jawan global collection

Talking about Jawan's global collection, the movie has crossed the mark of Rs 900 crores.

Jawan chasing Pathaan

Now the next target for Jawan to beat is the one set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. It needs to cross Rs 1000 crore mark.

Jawan roars

Jawan truly has roared and how at the box office.

