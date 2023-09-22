Jawan box office collection day 15

Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane action thriller is enjoying a dream run at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action film is winning over the critics and audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has already created new records at the box office including the fastest Hindi film to collect Rs 400 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 15, Jawan saw a big drop in its collections and minted Rs 8.85 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is witnessing a downfall in its collections in the past few days, but is expected to rise up during the weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film has so far earned Rs 526.73 crore in India across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Globally, the film is set to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark this weekend and has already collected Rs 922.55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is faring better than Gadar 2 in its second weekend and has put up a higher total in Week 2 collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Shah Rukh Khan vs himself as Jawan aims to beat the record held by Pathaan and emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Atlee recently revealed that he will speak to SRK to send their film for consideration for India’s official entry to Oscars 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
