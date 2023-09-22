Jawan box office collection day 15

Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane action thriller is enjoying a dream run at the box office.

Aanchal Sharma

Sep 22, 2023

Jawan box office report

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action film is winning over the critics and audiences.



New records

The film has already created new records at the box office including the fastest Hindi film to collect Rs 400 crore in India.



Jawan box office collection day 15

On day 15, Jawan saw a big drop in its collections and minted Rs 8.85 crore in India.



Dip in collections

The film is witnessing a downfall in its collections in the past few days, but is expected to rise up during the weekend.



Jawan total box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's film has so far earned Rs 526.73 crore in India across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.



Jawan WW box office collection

Globally, the film is set to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark this weekend and has already collected Rs 922.55 crore.



Cast

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.



Jawan vs Gadar 2

Jawan is faring better than Gadar 2 in its second weekend and has put up a higher total in Week 2 collections.



Will Jawan beat Pathaan?

It’s Shah Rukh Khan vs himself as Jawan aims to beat the record held by Pathaan and emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film ever.



Jawan for Oscars

Director Atlee recently revealed that he will speak to SRK to send their film for consideration for India’s official entry to Oscars 2024.



