Jawan box office collection day 16: SRK film inches closer to Rs 1000 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film affected the business of Vicky Kaushal's recently released The Great Indian Family.
Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan's film has already been declared an all-time blockbuster.
The film is aiming to become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India and will reach the milestone in its third weekend.
On day 16, Jawan saw a dip in its collections and raked in Rs 7.60 crore in India.
The film witnessed a drop of nearly 65% in its collections in Week 2 of release.
Shah Rukh Khan's film earned Rs 480.54 crore in Hindi and Rs 533.58 crore in India.
In 16 days, Jawan has earned Rs 955 crore at the worldwide box office, with roughly 10 crore from overseas.
Shah Rukh Khan features in a double role in the film alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.
SRK's film affected the business of Vicky Kaushal's film which earned Rs 1.40 crore on its opening day.
Jawan is expected to break the record held by Gadar 2 by becoming the fastest Hindi film to earn Rs 500 crore in Hindi language.
The film will reach the Rs 1000 crore milestone by the end of this weekend, making SRK the only Bollywood actor to achieve the mark twice in the same year.
