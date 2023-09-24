Jawan box office collection day 17 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan all set to hit an unmatchable milestone

Jawan takes the worldwide box office by storm and is all set for a new record.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Jawan is making noise at BO

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is roaring high at the box office.

Jawan fever

The action extravaganza released on 7th September still has a humongous fanbase.

Breaking records

Breaking records Atlee's directorial is breaking records at the Bo with every passing day.

Set to make new record

The film is set to achieve another milestone within 17 days of its theatrical run.

Jawan box office collection day 17 early estimates

Jawan is expected to collect Rs 12 crore on 17th day.

Advance booking

The collection is on the basis of advance booking which excludes over-the-counter sales.

Jawan box office collection

Adding 3rd Saturday’s collection Jawan would gross Rs 545.58 crore in India.

Jawan to enter Rs 1000 crore club

Jawan is unstoppable and it inches close to hit Rs 1000 crore mark.

Jawan worldwide collection

Jawan box office collection day 16 was Rs 953 crore worldwide.

Massy Entertainer

Jawan is an action thriller movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

