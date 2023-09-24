Jawan box office collection day 17 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan all set to hit an unmatchable milestone

Jawan takes the worldwide box office by storm and is all set for a new record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is roaring high at the box office.
The action extravaganza released on 7th September still has a humongous fanbase.
Breaking records Atlee's directorial is breaking records at the Bo with every passing day.
The film is set to achieve another milestone within 17 days of its theatrical run.
Jawan is expected to collect Rs 12 crore on 17th day.
The collection is on the basis of advance booking which excludes over-the-counter sales.
Adding 3rd Saturday's collection Jawan would gross Rs 545.58 crore in India.
Jawan is unstoppable and it inches close to hit Rs 1000 crore mark.
Jawan box office collection day 16 was Rs 953 crore worldwide.
Jawan is an action thriller movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.
