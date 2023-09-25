Jawan box office collection day 18: Shah Rukh Khan film unstoppable, earns in double digits

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is ruling the box office with its staggering collection.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is enjoying its dream run at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans craze

The film released on 7th September still has fans going gaga over it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maintains momentum

On the 18th day of its release, Jawan continues to perform well at the box office, maintaining its momentum, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's star power.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office collection day 18

Jawan collected Rs 15 crore nett on the 18th day which is the third Sunday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office collection day 17

The film has collected 5 crores more than the previous day. The box office collection of day 17 was Rs 13 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Total domestic collection

The total box office collection in India stands at Rs 560.83 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Momentous achievement awaits

The movie inches close to hit Rs 600 crore mark in India and Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Worldwide collection

The latest official worldwide earning of Jawan stands at Rs 979 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massy entertainer

The Atlee directorial is a massy entertainer and is breaking records one at a time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more new movies, series releasing on OTT in October 2023

 

 Find Out More