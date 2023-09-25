Jawan box office collection day 18: Shah Rukh Khan film unstoppable, earns in double digits

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is ruling the box office with its staggering collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is enjoying its dream run at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film released on 7th September still has fans going gaga over it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the 18th day of its release, Jawan continues to perform well at the box office, maintaining its momentum, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's star power.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan collected Rs 15 crore nett on the 18th day which is the third Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has collected 5 crores more than the previous day. The box office collection of day 17 was Rs 13 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total box office collection in India stands at Rs 560.83 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie inches close to hit Rs 600 crore mark in India and Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest official worldwide earning of Jawan stands at Rs 979 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Atlee directorial is a massy entertainer and is breaking records one at a time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!